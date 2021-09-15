Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 733,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.38% of Franco-Nevada worth $106,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 364.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,028,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,309,763,000 after buying an additional 48,174 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 9.2% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,002,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at $290,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $141.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $163.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.43 and its 200-day moving average is $142.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

