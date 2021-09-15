Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Short Interest Down 73.7% in August

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 73.7% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Fraport alerts:

Fraport stock remained flat at $$31.37 during midday trading on Wednesday. Fraport has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $39.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.31.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.