Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Short Interest Down 73.7% in August

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 73.7% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Fraport stock remained flat at $$31.37 during midday trading on Wednesday. Fraport has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $39.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.31.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

