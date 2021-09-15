Fred J. Begale Sells 2,416 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Stock

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $244,571.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,349.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BMI traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.39. The company had a trading volume of 116,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,931. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.63 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.08 and a 1 year high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $122.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.40 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Monday, June 21st.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

