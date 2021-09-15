Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRLN. Mizuho lowered Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Freeline Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Freeline Therapeutics stock opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average of $8.93. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $18.88. The firm has a market cap of $142.85 million and a PE ratio of -0.59.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.19). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

