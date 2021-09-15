Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Update

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 74.9% from the August 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
FMANF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.29. 813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,007. Freeman Gold has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.30.
Freeman Gold Company Profile
