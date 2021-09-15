Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Update

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 74.9% from the August 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

FMANF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.29. 813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,007. Freeman Gold has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.30.

Get Freeman Gold alerts:

Freeman Gold Company Profile

Freeman Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds an interest in the Lemhi Gold Project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 99 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 1,019 hectares of mineral rights and 249 hectares of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Freeman Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeman Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.