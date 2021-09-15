Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 198,746 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 1,325,476 shares.The stock last traded at $33.00 and had previously closed at $32.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FYBR. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $929,415,000. Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at $550,502,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at $299,835,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at $226,934,000. Finally, Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at $194,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

