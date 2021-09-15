Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) Insider Sells £270,000 in Stock

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) insider David Ranken Gammon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,700 ($35.28), for a total transaction of £270,000 ($352,756.73).

FDEV opened at GBX 2,654 ($34.67) on Wednesday. Frontier Developments plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,085 ($27.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34). The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77. The company has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,574.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,650.07.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDEV. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,540 ($46.25) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Friday, June 11th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,025 ($39.52) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 3,030 ($39.59) to GBX 3,060 ($39.98) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Shore Capital downgraded shares of Frontier Developments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Developments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,281.25 ($42.87).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

