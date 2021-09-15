Frontier (FRONT) Trading 19.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Frontier has traded up 19.2% against the dollar. Frontier has a market cap of $79.39 million and $125.33 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier coin can currently be bought for $1.73 or 0.00003583 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00063990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002866 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.89 or 0.00149263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $390.36 or 0.00810507 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00046491 BTC.

Frontier Profile

FRONT is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,006,250 coins. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

