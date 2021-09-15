FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.08. FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF shares last traded at $19.04, with a volume of 37,340 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 14,812 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $771,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,486,000.

