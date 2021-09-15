FT CBOE VEST GROWTH-100 (NYSEARCA:QJUN) Shares Up 0.5%

FT CBOE VEST GROWTH-100 (NYSEARCA:QJUN) shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.89 and last traded at $20.85. 2,829 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 34,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.62.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for FT CBOE VEST GROWTH-100 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT CBOE VEST GROWTH-100 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.