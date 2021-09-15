FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR) traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.19 and last traded at $21.19. 1,307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 6,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.98.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $679,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth approximately $994,000.

