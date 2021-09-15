FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Shares Down 4.4%

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)’s stock price dropped 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.29 and last traded at $9.29. Approximately 2,026 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 752,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

FTCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $50.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.23 million. Equities research analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. 26.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTC Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTCI)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

