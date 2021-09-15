Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $42.33

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (ETR:FPE3) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €42.33 ($49.80) and traded as high as €43.32 ($50.96). Fuchs Petrolub shares last traded at €41.88 ($49.27), with a volume of 163,728 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of €42.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of €42.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile (ETR:FPE3)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

