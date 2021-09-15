Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $33.49

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €33.49 ($39.40) and traded as high as €33.56 ($39.48). Fuchs Petrolub shares last traded at €33.14 ($38.99), with a volume of 6,220 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nord/LB set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fuchs Petrolub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €46.75 ($55.00).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

