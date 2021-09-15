Function X Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 15th. Function X has a market cap of $62.61 million and approximately $8.80 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Function X has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001530 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,581.00 or 1.00002766 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00070438 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00008430 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00073656 BTC.
- Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006830 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001164 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002141 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006338 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000141 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
About Function X
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars.
