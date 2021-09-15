Function X Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 15th. Function X has a market cap of $62.61 million and approximately $8.80 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Function X has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001530 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,581.00 or 1.00002766 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00070438 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00008430 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00073656 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006830 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001164 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002141 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Function X

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 393,853,031 coins and its circulating supply is 86,015,585 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.