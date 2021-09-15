Fuse Network (FUSE) Price Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $5.55 million and $274,350.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fuse Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00074565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00124603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00188152 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,506.60 or 0.07369309 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,479.44 or 0.99780657 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.67 or 0.00888256 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network’s genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fuse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.