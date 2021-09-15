Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP) Short Interest Update

Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, an increase of 411.7% from the August 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 787,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS DROP opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. Fuse Science has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.09.

Get Fuse Science alerts:

About Fuse Science

Fuse Science, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of SkyPorts drone support technology. The firm also develops XTRAX remote monitoring system, which mesures the production of solar and other renewable energy systems for transmission of the data via cellular and radio frequency network and potentially via microwave transmission network or satellite or in conjunction with solar system installations.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuse Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuse Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.