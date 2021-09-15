FY2021 EPS Estimates for Certara, Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Certara in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 14th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. William Blair also issued estimates for Certara’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02).

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Certara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

NASDAQ CERT opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. Certara has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average of $28.53.

In related news, CFO Michael Andrew Schemick sold 66,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $1,795,982.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 830,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,364,968.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 7,252,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $188,568,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,673,417 shares of company stock valued at $618,006,357 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERT. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Certara by 2,554.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,839,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657,379 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Certara by 82.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,487 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Certara by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,635,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,998,000 after acquiring an additional 218,809 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Certara by 8.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,282,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,006,000 after acquiring an additional 259,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Certara by 40.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,778,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,865,000 after acquiring an additional 801,502 shares during the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.