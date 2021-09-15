FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Issued By Oppenheimer

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Albemarle in a research report issued on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $4.58 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.02. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Albemarle’s FY2023 earnings at $6.07 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALB. Bank of America boosted their target price on Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen boosted their target price on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.95.

NYSE ALB opened at $230.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.41. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $79.06 and a 1-year high of $253.10.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,759.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $221,693.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,438.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,298,393. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

