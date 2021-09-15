FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.88). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

ADAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of ADAP opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $10.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.17.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,391.97% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 68.1% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after buying an additional 623,724 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 34.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $38,000. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% in the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after buying an additional 1,126,597 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,059,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after buying an additional 80,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.