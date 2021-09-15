FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil in a report released on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil’s FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

IDEXY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDEXY opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average is $17.69. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

