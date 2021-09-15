FY2022 EPS Estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report issued on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.90 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.66.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NVO. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DNB Markets raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $100.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $63.22 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.24. The company has a market cap of $235.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 65,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 288.7% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.5571 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.90%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

