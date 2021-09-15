FY2022 EPS Estimates for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Raised by Analyst

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Trican Well Service in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $3.70 price target on the stock.

TCW has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cormark set a C$2.66 price target on Trican Well Service in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$3.70 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trican Well Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.95.

Shares of TSE TCW opened at C$2.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of C$675.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of C$1.03 and a 12 month high of C$2.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.37.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

