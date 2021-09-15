FY2022 EPS Estimates for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Reduced by Analyst

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zumiez in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 13th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings of $4.49 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.66. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZUMZ. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $37.56 on Wednesday. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.20. The firm has a market cap of $968.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.72.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $268.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $104,261.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,587,679 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $153,911,000 after purchasing an additional 143,586 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 205,812 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 128,844 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 406.4% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 160,190 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 128,555 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 4,722.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 130,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 127,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 380,895 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,660,000 after purchasing an additional 112,152 shares during the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

