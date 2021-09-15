FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Berkeley Group Holdings plc Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of The Berkeley Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Berkeley Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BKGFY. raised shares of The Berkeley Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Berkeley Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of BKGFY stock opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.91 and its 200 day moving average is $64.04. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $16.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $5.2278 per share. This represents a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. The Berkeley Group’s payout ratio is 5.26%.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

