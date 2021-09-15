Fyooz Price Down 29.5% Over Last Week (FYZ)

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 15th. Fyooz has a total market cap of $458,152.01 and $151,355.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fyooz has traded 29.5% lower against the dollar. One Fyooz coin can currently be purchased for $0.0708 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00064657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.66 or 0.00150580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014475 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.08 or 0.00798629 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00046779 BTC.

Fyooz Coin Profile

Fyooz is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Buying and Selling Fyooz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fyooz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fyooz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

