Gala (GALA) Price Hits $0.0640 on Major Exchanges

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded up 44.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. In the last week, Gala has traded up 200.2% against the U.S. dollar. Gala has a total market capitalization of $446.87 million and approximately $232.51 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala coin can now be bought for $0.0640 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00065870 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.04 or 0.00145291 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00013987 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.66 or 0.00838916 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00046358 BTC.

About Gala

Gala (CRYPTO:GALA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. The official website for Gala is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars.

