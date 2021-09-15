Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH) Short Interest Down 81.8% in August

Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GLFH traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,232. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09. Galenfeha has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.17.
Galenfeha Company Profile
Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Galenfeha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galenfeha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.