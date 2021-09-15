Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH) Short Interest Down 81.8% in August

Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLFH traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,232. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09. Galenfeha has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.17.

Galenfeha Company Profile

Galenfeha, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, regulatory, and business consulting services. It also generates revenues and earning through government contracts. The company was founded by James W. Ketner on March 14, 2013 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

