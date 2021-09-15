GAMB (GMB) Reaches Market Cap of $20.13 Million

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One GAMB coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $20.13 million and $661,864.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GAMB has traded up 50.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GAMB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00063364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.41 or 0.00147510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014325 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.18 or 0.00832801 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00046572 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GAMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.