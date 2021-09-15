Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Decreases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,607 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 18,074 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.9% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $76,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,161,479,000 after buying an additional 1,324,459 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,271,347,000 after buying an additional 2,433,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,890,858,000 after buying an additional 1,652,275 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,655,159 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,950,528,000 after buying an additional 868,951 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,706,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,652,745,000 after buying an additional 461,610 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft stock opened at $299.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $305.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Griffin Securities increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 20th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.93.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

