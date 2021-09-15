GameCredits Market Capitalization Hits $22.53 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 15th. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GameCredits has a market cap of $22.53 million and approximately $152,257.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.36 or 0.00384056 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000610 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000500 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 152,712,175 coins. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

