GAMEE Trading Down 3.9% This Week (GMEE)

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. In the last seven days, GAMEE has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One GAMEE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges. GAMEE has a total market cap of $8.18 million and approximately $443,264.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GAMEE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00074689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.97 or 0.00125010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.20 or 0.00185930 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.18 or 0.07398175 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,865.59 or 0.99774621 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $427.59 or 0.00891298 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002821 BTC.

GAMEE Coin Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,370,273 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GAMEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.