GamerCoin (GHX) Reaches Market Cap of $19.07 Million

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. GamerCoin has a market cap of $19.07 million and approximately $775,807.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GamerCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0585 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, GamerCoin has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00076129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.06 or 0.00126797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.56 or 0.00177685 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.28 or 0.07225678 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,913.71 or 0.99505891 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $421.99 or 0.00876377 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002818 BTC.

GamerCoin Coin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,113,754 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

GamerCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GamerCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GamerCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

