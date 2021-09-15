Gameswap (GSWAP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.52 Million

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Gameswap has a market cap of $10.52 million and $97,109.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gameswap has traded up 39.6% against the dollar. One Gameswap coin can now be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00001956 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00063676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.51 or 0.00148972 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $385.41 or 0.00802893 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00046539 BTC.

Gameswap Profile

Gameswap is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Buying and Selling Gameswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

