Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Position Reduced by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 39,789 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Gartner worth $43,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,009,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,107,000 after purchasing an additional 105,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $263,560,000 after acquiring an additional 29,694 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 491.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,923,000 after acquiring an additional 809,840 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 849,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,076,000 after acquiring an additional 171,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Gartner by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,404,000 after acquiring an additional 17,909 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total transaction of $992,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at $769,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total transaction of $1,311,675.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,112 shares in the company, valued at $16,634,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,222 shares of company stock worth $6,176,175. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IT stock opened at $310.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.86 and a 1 year high of $318.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.93. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.33.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

