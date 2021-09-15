Gary S. Petersmeyer Sells 1,800 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Stock

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:COO traded up $3.56 on Wednesday, reaching $445.03. 186,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,985. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $314.29 and a 1-year high of $463.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $427.86 and a 200-day moving average of $403.56.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,238 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $87,636,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,078 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,684,000 after buying an additional 20,101 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 16,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.08.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

