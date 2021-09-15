Gas (GAS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $24.76 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Gas has a total market capitalization of $104.01 million and $24.76 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gas has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gas coin can now be purchased for $10.27 or 0.00021339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00076142 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.65 or 0.00126019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.22 or 0.00179159 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,463.26 or 0.07196528 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,151.36 or 1.00056753 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.33 or 0.00869279 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The official website for Gas is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

