Gavea Investimentos Ltda Grows Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Gavea Investimentos Ltda grew its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 471.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,514 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for 45.3% of Gavea Investimentos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Gavea Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $34,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,927.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $7.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,848.36. 5,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $959.87 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,728.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,564.50. The company has a market cap of $91.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37,113.00 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

