GCN Coin (GCN) One Day Volume Tops $71.00

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 62.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 15th. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $143,279.20 and approximately $71.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GCN Coin has traded 83.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.55 or 0.00399677 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000624 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000518 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.