GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) to report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GDS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). GDS posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share.

GDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GDS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in GDS during the first quarter worth $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GDS by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $60.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.94 and a beta of 1.00. GDS has a 1-year low of $49.16 and a 1-year high of $116.76.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

