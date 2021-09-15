GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 791,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,400 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.42% of GDS worth $62,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new position in GDS during the first quarter valued at $181,954,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in GDS during the first quarter valued at $104,151,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GDS by 134.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,449,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,534,000 after purchasing an additional 830,448 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in GDS by 45.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,585,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,658,000 after purchasing an additional 803,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GDS during the first quarter valued at $40,248,000. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDS opened at $60.94 on Wednesday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $49.16 and a 1-year high of $116.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of -60.94 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. GDS’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GDS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

