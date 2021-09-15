Gemini Dollar Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $191.38 million and approximately $8.34 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00065521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.32 or 0.00149731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.21 or 0.00810834 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00046856 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 190,855,522 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

