Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) Short Interest Update

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, an increase of 406.9% from the August 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRXM opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05. Gene Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.10.
Gene Biotherapeutics Company Profile
See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Gene Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gene Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.