Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Trading Down 1.7%

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF)’s stock price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered Genel Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14.

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration services. It operates through the Production and Pre-production segments. The Production segment comprises the producing fields on the Tawke PSC, the Taq Taq PSC, and the Sarta PSC. The Pre-production segment includes the discovered resource held under the Qara Dagh PSC, the Bina Bawi PSC, and the Miran PSC.

