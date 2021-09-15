General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,601 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 23,534 shares.The stock last traded at $44.74 and had previously closed at $44.53.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in General American Investors by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in General American Investors in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in General American Investors by 2.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in General American Investors by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 42,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in General American Investors by 4.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

