Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Short Interest Update

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a drop of 77.0% from the August 15th total of 163,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.6 days.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Gentera from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $0.57 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMPRF opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53. Gentera has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $0.57.

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers demand and time deposits; money market products; business, commercial, and consumer loans; and residential mortgages. The company also provides insurance and savings products, means of payment, transactional channels, and remittance payment services.

