Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 60.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 185.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $10,094,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 32.0% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 260,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,064,000 after acquiring an additional 63,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

GPC opened at $120.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.92 and a 200-day moving average of $123.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $88.99 and a 12-month high of $135.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.