Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Getty Realty worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 9.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. Getty Realty Corp. has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $34.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $38.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.56 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 84.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

