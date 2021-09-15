Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Price Target Raised to GBX 95

Gfinity (LON:GFIN) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 86 ($1.12) to GBX 95 ($1.24) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
GFIN opened at GBX 4.18 ($0.05) on Wednesday. Gfinity has a 1-year low of GBX 2.77 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 6.20 ($0.08). The stock has a market cap of £38.85 million and a P/E ratio of -5.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.
About Gfinity
