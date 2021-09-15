Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Price Target Raised to GBX 95

Gfinity (LON:GFIN) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 86 ($1.12) to GBX 95 ($1.24) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

GFIN opened at GBX 4.18 ($0.05) on Wednesday. Gfinity has a 1-year low of GBX 2.77 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 6.20 ($0.08). The stock has a market cap of £38.85 million and a P/E ratio of -5.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

About Gfinity

Gfinity plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and delivers esports solutions to publishers, sports rights holders, and brands and media companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Gfinity and CEVO. The Gfinity segment engages in esports related activities, and provision of broadcast and production services.

