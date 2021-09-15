Gitcoin Price Hits $9.81 on Exchanges (GTC)

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. In the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. Gitcoin has a market capitalization of $139.33 million and approximately $21.07 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gitcoin coin can now be purchased for $9.81 or 0.00020620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00064657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.66 or 0.00150580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014475 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.08 or 0.00798629 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00046779 BTC.

About Gitcoin

Gitcoin is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity . Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Gitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

